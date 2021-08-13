Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRVI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of MRVI traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.88. 1,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,351. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after acquiring an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,092,000 after acquiring an additional 708,029 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.