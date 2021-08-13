Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 12,143 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in American International Group by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in American International Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.