Marino Stram & Associates LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in BlackRock by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $918.54 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $922.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $880.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.