Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $402,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,956 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $214.53 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.