Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $798,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after acquiring an additional 506,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,198,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,362,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

APO opened at $58.79 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,024,704 shares of company stock worth $119,009,221. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

