Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 11,641 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

