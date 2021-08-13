Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Releases Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $464.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $20.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

