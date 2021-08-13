Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martinrea International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRE. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.57.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$975.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$8.98 and a 52-week high of C$16.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.83.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

