Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,809 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $59,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.