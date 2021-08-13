Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 304,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 526,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,599,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,625,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

