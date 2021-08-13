Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $154.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.61. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

