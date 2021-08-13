Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.37. 651,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,586. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

