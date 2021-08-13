Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 784,141 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after buying an additional 480,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 455,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.53. 1,043,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $76.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.