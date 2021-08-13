Mattern Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.09. 1,602,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70.

