Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 95,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,716. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $679.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maverix Metals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.