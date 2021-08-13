Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $15.29. 569,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $521.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

