McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.85. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 12,501 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.41 million and a PE ratio of -11.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

