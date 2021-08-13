MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) Shares Down 0.1%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 19,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 68,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDH. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the second quarter worth $213,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,496,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

