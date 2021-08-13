MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MDU Resources’ second-quarter earnings miss estimates while its revenues improve year over year. It continues to benefit from the two-platform business model and a rising backlog in the construction segment. Its investments and acquisitions will further strengthen its infrastructure, improve the reliability of services and expand its operations, thus helping it serve the growing customer base more effectively. On the back of these investments, it expects its rate base to expand. Moreover, it has enough liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past year, shares have outperformed the industry. However, Construction materials products are marketed amid stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are added concerns.”

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.89. 860,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.