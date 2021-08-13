Mears Group plc (LON:MER) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Mears Group stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 196.50 ($2.57). The stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The firm has a market cap of £217.92 million and a PE ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on MER shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Mears Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

