Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDLA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Medallia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist downgraded shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38. Medallia has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,895 shares of company stock worth $11,421,334. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Medallia by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

