Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of MFIN opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $229.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.81 and a beta of 2.99.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

