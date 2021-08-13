Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.
MPW stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.