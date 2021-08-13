Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

MPW stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

