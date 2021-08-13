Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MSACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 16th

Medicus Sciences Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MSACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 16th. Medicus Sciences Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS MSACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSACU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

