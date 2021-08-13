Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MSACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 16th

Medicus Sciences Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MSACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 16th. Medicus Sciences Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS MSACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSACU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

