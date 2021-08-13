Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

NYSE MED traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.01. 89,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MED shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

