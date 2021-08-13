Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.
NYSE MED traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.01. 89,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.
Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MED shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Medifast Company Profile
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
