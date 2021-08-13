MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Issues Earnings Results

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. 214,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,143. MediWound has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $98.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Get MediWound alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediWound stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of MediWound worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MediWound has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.