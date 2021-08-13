Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $172.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,581 shares of company stock worth $46,791,550. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

