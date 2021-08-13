MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKKGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $45.05 on Monday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.57.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

