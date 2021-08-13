Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.14.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.55. 303,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,005. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.