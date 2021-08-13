Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.14.
MTOR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.55. 303,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,005. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.07.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
