MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

