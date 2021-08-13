MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83.
About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI
See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.