Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys Sells 1,000 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,712.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73.

NASDAQ MLAB traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.88. 52 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

