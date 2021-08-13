MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,303,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 1,733,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,431,937. MGT Capital Investments has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

