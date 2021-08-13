Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 4.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

