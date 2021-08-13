Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 273,383 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 273,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,565,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,363,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,405,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCICU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.