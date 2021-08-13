Millennium Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 11,306.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 83,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.30 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $295.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.29.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. Research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

