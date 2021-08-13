Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

Shares of PLBY opened at $25.31 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.50.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

