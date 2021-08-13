Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

NERV has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

