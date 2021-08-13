Minter Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,113.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and $42,113.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00140471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00037080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00151525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,686.55 or 0.99974020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,577,547,800 coins and its circulating supply is 4,372,338,233 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

