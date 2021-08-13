Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 70,867 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 523,284 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $53,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 1,746,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UA. Cowen raised their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

