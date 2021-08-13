Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 3,574 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 102,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.96. 6,557,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,333,541. The stock has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

