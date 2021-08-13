Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,021,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,301,000 after purchasing an additional 376,359 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.62. 15,301,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,655,635. The firm has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

