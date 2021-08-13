Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220,179 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.11% of Performant Financial worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,260,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,581,649.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $1,008,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,851 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. 529,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $258.32 million, a PE ratio of -45.80 and a beta of -0.80. Performant Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

