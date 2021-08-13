Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mister Car Wash updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.440 EPS.

MCW stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,211. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.