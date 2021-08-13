Mizuho Upgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Neutral

Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $47.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.69.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.18. 18,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,433. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

