Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of Model N stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Model N has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Model N during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Model N by 58.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.