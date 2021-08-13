Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.10.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $389.78. 16,360,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,317,242. Moderna has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.55.
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,400 shares of company stock valued at $79,738,496. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $10,108,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Moderna by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Moderna by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,708,000 after acquiring an additional 128,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
