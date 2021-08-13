Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $389.78. 16,360,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,317,242. Moderna has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 114.47% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,400 shares of company stock valued at $79,738,496. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $10,108,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Moderna by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Moderna by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,708,000 after acquiring an additional 128,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.