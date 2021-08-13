Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Mogo stock opened at C$8.03 on Thursday. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$1.53 and a twelve month high of C$15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.23. The firm has a market cap of C$564.53 million and a PE ratio of -43.41.
About Mogo
