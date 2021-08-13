Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at C$8.03 on Thursday. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$1.53 and a twelve month high of C$15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.23. The firm has a market cap of C$564.53 million and a PE ratio of -43.41.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

