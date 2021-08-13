Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

MNTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

