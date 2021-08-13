Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $8.88

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.50. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 625 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 57.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 586,579 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $8,120,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 268.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

