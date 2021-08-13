Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) vs. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Sempra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $100.38 million 13.43 $4.60 million N/A N/A Sempra Energy $11.37 billion 3.72 $3.93 billion $8.03 16.49

Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Montauk Renewables.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Montauk Renewables and Sempra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sempra Energy 0 4 4 0 2.50

Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.60%. Sempra Energy has a consensus price target of $148.43, indicating a potential upside of 12.09%. Given Montauk Renewables’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Sempra Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Sempra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sempra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Sempra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables N/A N/A N/A Sempra Energy 34.58% 10.55% 3.51%

Summary

Sempra Energy beats Montauk Renewables on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, investor-owned and municipal electricity utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG. The SDG&E segment offers electric and natural gas services. The SoCalGas segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage systems. The Sempra Texas Utilities segment comprises the equity method investments in Oncor Holdings and Sharyland Holdings. The Sempra Mexico segment includes the operating companies of IENova. The Sempra LNG segment develops natural gas storage and related pipeline facilities. The company was founded on October 11, 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

